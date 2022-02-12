Ukraine will be ‘flooded’ with Russian blood vows, according to a general, as the country prepares to repel an invasion.

Ukraine will be ‘flooded’ with Russian blood, according to general pledges, as the country prepares to repel an invasion.

Oleksandr Syrskyi’s ominous threat comes as Ukrainian troops prepare to face Russian forces massed on the border.

According to the German newspaper Der Spiegel, new intelligence suggests that Russia will invade Ukraine on February 16th.

According to the report, intelligence received by the Secret Service, CIA, and other intelligence agencies has gone so far as to outline the routes that individual Russian units will take, as well as the roles they will play.

And, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Washington believes Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine at any time, pledging a “resolute and massive response” if he does.

General Syrskyi said Ukrainian forces are conducting drills in the country’s south, including testing new US and UK weapons and practicing how to defend against airborne attacks.

The 56-year-old told Infosurhoy that Ukraine’s armed forces are prepared.

“We are capable, and we will not surrender a single square metre of Ukrainian territory without a fight.”

“We’re prepared, and we’ve warned them that it won’t be a walk in the park.’

Every square metre of that land will be flooded with the blood of the occupants.’

“I have faith in Ukraine’s military personnel.

I have faith in our military and in our ability to win.”

Previously, it was widely assumed that Russia would not attack before the Winter Olympics ended on February 20, but recent intelligence reports have cast doubt on that assumption.

At 4 p.m. UK time, US Vice President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold crucial talks, while US General Mark Milley has spoken with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimo.

During a call with his US counterpart Antony Blinken ahead of the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US of attempting to provoke a conflict in Ukraine.

However, US Secretary of State John Kerry warned that any Russian invasion would be met with a “resolute, massive, and united trans-Atlantic” response.

The impending threat comes after weeks of rising tensions as Vladimir Putin’s troop and tank buildup continues to threaten Ukraine.

President Biden’s call for “all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to depart immediately” was echoed by Sullivan.

“We want to be absolutely clear about this.

Anyone from the United States in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, preferably within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“The risk is now sufficiently high, and the threat is now sufficiently immediate, that caution is required.”

“If you stay, you are taking a risk because there is no guarantee that you will be able to leave again, and there is no…

