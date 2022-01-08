Ukraine will commemorate the victims of the 2020 plane crash.

Ukraine will pay tribute to the victims of the 2020 plane crash.

On January’s 2nd anniversary,

Ukraine’s deputy attorney general promises to seek compensation from Iran in the wake of a plane crash that killed eight people.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

A vigil was held in the country’s capital on Saturday in honor of the victims of a deadly Ukrainian International Airlines plane crash in 2020.

On the second anniversary of the incident, relatives and coworkers of the victims of flight PS752 lit candles and laid flowers in the center of Kyiv.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s international airport for Kyiv on January.

8 in the year 2020.

Iranians, Ukrainians, Canadians, British, Germans, Swedes, and Afghans were among the 176 people killed.

On January 3rd, three days later

On November 11, the Iranian military announced that it had shot down a plane flying near one of its facilities because it mistook it for an enemy target.

The memorial event was attended by officials from the Ukrainian government, foreign missions, and embassies.

Ukrainian Deputy Attorney General Maxim Yakubovsky promised to seek compensation from Iran for the victims’ relatives during the ceremony.