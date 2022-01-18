Ukraine will not tolerate war, which should be a thing of the past, according to Turkish President Erdogan.

Ukraine will not tolerate a war that should be a thing of the past, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

‘A Russian invasion of Ukraine is not a realistic option,’ Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, adding, ‘It would be wrong.’

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

War should become a thing of the past, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, referring to Ukraine’s current tense standoff with Russia, which he described as “intolerable.”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on his way back from a visit to Albania, “A Russian invasion of Ukraine is not a realistic approach.”

Erdogan stated that Ukraine is not an ordinary country, but rather a powerful one, and that “Russia should review its situation as well as the situation around the world” before taking action against Ukraine.

“These regions can no longer tolerate war,” Erdogan said, emphasizing the need to discuss the situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It would be inappropriate.

We need to erase war from political history.”

Turkiye is in a unique position, as it has friendly relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, despite Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and Western countries threatening sanctions if military action is taken.

Erdogan stated that Turkey’s position on a potential invasion is clear, as evidenced by its stance on Russian-occupied Crimea.

In February 2014, Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula, and Russian President Vladimir Putin formally annexed the peninsula to Russia.

The annexation is considered illegal by Turkiye, the United States, and the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan also stated that he would consult with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who recently visited Ukraine.

EastMed Pipeline is a pipeline that connects the eastern United States

Turning to domestic issues, Erdogan remarked on the United States’ withdrawal of support for the EastMed gas pipeline, which Turkiye is not a partner in, saying that Washington was simply bowing to reality.

According to him, the US decision was purely economic because the project “wouldn’t yield anything.”

“Without Turkiye, this project would be impossible.”

Because the only way for gas to get from here to Europe is through Turkiye,” Erdogan explained.

The Israeli energy minister once proposed that Turkiye join the pipeline project, and Erdogan said that “terms could be discussed” now.

Erdogan also mentioned some progress in Turkiye’s long-suffering relations with the United States.

