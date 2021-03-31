Ukraine withdraws from tourism agreement with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine

Ukraine announced on Wednesday that it withdrew from a tourism agreement with Russia.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to terminate the agreement because it could harm Ukraine’s national interests, Vasyl Mokan, the government’s representative in parliament, said on Telegram.

The agreement was signed in Kyiv on July 16, 1999.

Ukraine announced earlier in the day that it banned the import of wheat, rye, sunflower oil and several non-food products from Russia.

The government said the decision will take effect in 10 days.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar