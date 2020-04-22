Ukraine’s COVID-19 cases exceed 6,000

KIEV, April 21 (Xinhua) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Ukraine rose to 161 on Tuesday and total cases reached 6,125, the country’s health ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, 415 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while 367 patients have recovered. A total of 2,036 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since the beginning of the epidemic in Ukraine, including 97 children.

The country’s Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Tuesday told a briefing that he would submit to the Cabinet of Ministers the proposal about extending the quarantine until May 12.

On March 25, Ukraine introduced nationwide emergency measures until April 24 to contain the virus’ spread. Enditem