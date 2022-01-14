Ukraine’s cyberattack is condemned by NATO’s top official.

The NATO Secretary-General denounces the cyberattack on Ukraine.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned cyberattacks against Ukraine’s government and announced that the military alliance will sign a cyber defense cooperation agreement with Kyiv.

“I strongly condemn the cyber attacks against the Ukrainian government,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement, reiterating NATO’s support for Ukraine.

NATO cyber experts are currently assisting their Ukrainian counterparts in overcoming the attack, he explained.

Stoltenberg also stated that NATO and Kyiv will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, which will include access to NATO’s malware information sharing platform.

Unidentified hackers launched a coordinated attack against Ukrainian government servers, causing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s website and embassies around the world to go offline.

On Friday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that EU member states’ diplomats in charge of political and security affairs will hold an emergency meeting, and that the EU would “mobilize all our resources” to assist Ukraine in combating cyberattacks.

He also claimed that “one can figure out” who is behind Kyiv’s crippling cyber attacks.

The cyberattack occurred after a series of crucial talks between Russian officials and Western partners on European security arrangements ended in failure.