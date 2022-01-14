Ukraine’s government websites have been hacked, with a message warning people to “be prepared for the worst” as the country prepares for a possible Russian invasion.

The government websites of Ukraine have been hacked, with a message warning citizens to “prepare for the worst” in the event of a feared Russian invasion.

The massive cyberattack occurred just one day after a series of talks between Moscow and the West to de-escalate tensions ended in a stalemate.

The attack, which targeted a number of government websites, including the ministry of foreign affairs, cabinet of ministers, and security and defense council, is being investigated by Ukrainian authorities.

“Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network,” read a message posted on hacked government websites.

“All data on the computer has been lost, and there is no way to recover it.”

“Be afraid and prepare for the worst. All information about you has become public.”

This is for the past, present, and future of your family.”

The note, which was written in Ukrainian, Russian, and Polish, appeared when visitors attempted to access the websites and was later removed after the pages were temporarily taken down.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry said it was too early to say who was behind the attack, but that Russia had been behind similar strikes in the past.

Russia did not respond immediately, but it has previously denied involvement in cyber-attacks against Ukraine.

The top diplomat of the European Union condemned the attack and stated that the EU’s political and security committee as well as cyber units would meet to discuss how to respond and assist Kyiv.

“We will mobilize all of our resources to assist Ukraine in combating this cyber attack.”

“Unfortunately, we were aware that it could happen,” Josep Borrell told reporters at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brest, western France.

“It’s hard to say who’s behind it.”

I can’t blame anyone because I don’t have proof, but we can speculate.”

It comes after meetings between Russia and Western states failed to produce a breakthrough, raising fears that Moscow could launch a new attack on a country it invaded in 2014.

Despite four hours of talks, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claims that “significant differences” still exist.

As war tensions over the Ukraine crisis rise, top diplomats have warned that Europe is “closer to armed conflict than it has been in the past 30 years.”

In a press conference on Thursday, US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said, “We’re facing a crisis in European security.”

“The war drums are beating loudly, and the rhetoric has become shrill.”

With rumbling tensions in Georgia, Armenia, and Moldova, a top official in Poland, which borders Ukraine and Russia, has warned that World War 3 fears are growing.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.