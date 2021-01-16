Ukraine’s health ministry will not recommend extending lockdown

KIEV, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Ukrainian Health Ministry will not suggest extending strict quarantine, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said on Thursday.

“Health Ministry will not yet suggest extending the strict quarantine after Jan. 25,” Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Lyashko as saying on Thursday.

According to the official, the Ministry of Health expects to switch to adaptive quarantine, which will increase restrictions only in those regions of Ukraine where an unfavorable epidemiological situation is observed.

Ukrainian government introduced a lockdown throughout Ukraine from Jan. 8 until Jan. 24, 2021.

Cafes, restaurants, and bars (except for deliveries and takeaways), non-food stores, cinemas, fitness clubs, gyms, theaters, and shopping centers will be closed during this period.

All educational institutions, except for kindergartens, will take a break. In addition, all public events will be banned and public transport will operate but with certain restrictions.

Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, postal offices, and hotels will operate as usual.

A total of 1,138,764 COVID-19 cases and 20,376 deaths have been registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 837,063 patients have recovered, the country’s health ministry said. Enditem