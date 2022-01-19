Ukraine’s president praises Washington for its ‘political and security assistance.’

The president of Ukraine praises Washington’s “political and security assistance.”

In Kyiv, US top diplomat Antony Blinken meets with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, hailing US support amid fears that Russia is planning a new military offensive against the country.

“I’m confident that no decision about Ukraine will be made without Ukraine,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

Blinken has arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and will travel to Berlin for talks with allies before meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

According to Blinken, who spoke at the US Embassy, Russia is planning to increase its troop presence near the Ukrainian border.

“We know there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice,” he said, adding that this gives Russian President Vladimir Putin “the capability to take further aggressive action against Ukraine on very short notice as well.”

To resolve the conflict in the region, he advised taking the “path of diplomacy and dialogue.”

At a joint press conference, Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, accusing Russia of attempting to divide Ukraine.

In the event of a Russian attack, the US would increase defense aid to Ukraine, he said, emphasizing that a diplomatic solution to the problem is the priority for the US.

Ukraine is working to strengthen its defensive capabilities, according to Kuleba, and the United States is its primary partner.

When the last of the troops leave the Donbass and Crimea, the problem will be resolved, he added.

Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, raising fears of another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

The fears have been dismissed by Moscow.

Putin formally divided the Crimean Peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month, after Russian forces entered the peninsula in February 2014.

