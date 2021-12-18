Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are strongly supported by the EU.

The EU expresses its strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, the bloc will defend Ukraine’s sovereignty “firmly and decisively.”

BRUSSELS (Reuters) –

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, reaffirmed the European Union’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Wednesday.

On his way to a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia’s capital, Borrell told reporters, “For the European Union, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is above all.”

“Any attempt to undermine its territorial integrity and sovereignty will be met with firm and decisive opposition,” he added.

He also warned that the EU and NATO must be ready for any scenario, including Russia’s possible use of aggression against the country, in order to “ensure we have a strong response.”

He stated that he would meet with top NATO diplomats to discuss the worrying situation in the Western Balkans.

“We remain committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a unitary state.”

We urge everyone to make the necessary reforms to maintain this unity, including electoral reform,” Borrell said, referring to the country’s political crisis, which stems from Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik’s separatist intentions.

He also urged Kosovo and Serbia to resume talks because “no other way to stabilize the situation” exists.

Since late September, tensions between the two countries have risen over a dispute over border crossings and license plates.

On Monday, top NATO diplomats met to discuss the alliance’s most pressing security concerns, including Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine, the Belarus border crisis, and the situation in the Western Balkans.

“Aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned after the first day of their meeting.