Ukraine’s tank units hold drills near Crimea

KIEV, April 14 (Xinhua) — Ukraine’s tank units held exercises in the south near Crimea, the press service of the Join Forces Operation (JFO) Command reported on its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Artillery and tank reserves performing combat missions along the border with the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, advanced to certain areas to counter the offensive of the supposed enemy,” the statement read.

According to the legend of the exercises, an enemy tank unit, supported by infantry, tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line. To counter this attack, Ukrainian anti-tank artillery and a tank reserve entered the battle.

Since last month, tensions have been escalating on the border between Ukraine and Russia. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Ruslan Khomchak said that Russia was building up troops near the Ukrainian border in the northern, eastern and southern directions.

Commenting on the recent movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was taking necessary measures to ensure its border security and the measures posed no threat to others.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine had not fulfilled its obligations under the Minsk agreements, leading to an escalation of tensions in Donbass.

The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which began in April 2014, has claimed some 14,000 lives and left as many as 40,000 wounded. Enditem