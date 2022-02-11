Ukraine’s territorial integrity will be supported by Japan and the United States.

Japan and the United States have pledged to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Top diplomats from the allied countries are meeting in Melbourne to discuss bilateral and regional issues in advance of the Quad summit.

ANKARA

On Friday, Japan’s and the United States’ top diplomats pledged to continue to support Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his US counterpart Antony Blinken reaffirmed their “grave concern” over Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border during a bilateral meeting in Australia.

“(Japan and the US) have consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement, adding that the two countries would continue to work closely together on the issue.

Tensions in Ukraine have been rising for months, following Russia’s massing of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border, which the West accuses of being a prelude to war.

If Moscow invades its neighbor, NATO and the EU have both warned of dire consequences.

Russia has denied that it intends to attack Ukraine, claiming that its troops are only there for training.

Hayashi and Blinken are in Melbourne for a meeting of the Quad, a loose security alliance among the four nations aimed at limiting China’s expanding economic and military influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The two sides “agreed to maintain close coordination between Japan and the United States and to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries such as Australia, India, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and Europe toward realizing a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific,'” according to a Japanese statement.

Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are all members of ASEAN, a regional bloc of ten countries.

Hayashi and Blinken “strongly opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas by force and economic coercion,” the statement said, referring to Beijing.

The two sides will “continue close coordination in addressing various issues related to China,” according to the statement.

Beijing has slammed such countermeasures, calling them a “Cold War mentality.”

“In light of the increasingly difficult regional security environment,” the two officials “concluded that it is critical to strengthen the Japan-US alliance’s deterrence and response capabilities, as well as to maintain close coordination between Japan and the United States,” according to the statement.

The Japanese and American top diplomats expressed “concern” over North Korea’s back-to-back missile launches, and called for “close coordination” between Japan, the United States, and South Korea.