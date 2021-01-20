Ukrainian FM, OSCE chairperson discuss conflict resolution in Donbas

KIEV, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks regarding the conflict resolution and the security situation in the East of Ukraine with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde during her working visit to Ukraine, the press service of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Kuleba noted the importance of the OSCE’s effective involvement in responding to security challenges in Europe, including the ongoing conflict in the East of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also expressed the hope that Sweden’s chairmanship in the OSCE will help achieve greater progress in implementing the agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group and the Normandy Four.

Kuleba and Linde also discussed coordinating efforts to counter the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinate the population.

Earlier on Tuesday, Linde began a two-day working visit to Ukraine. This is her first trip abroad as OSCE chairperson-in-office. On Wednesday Linde will visit Donbas together with Kuleba.

The ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of some 14,000 people and left as many as 40,000 wounded, began in April 2014. Enditem