Ukrainian medical institutions funded for treating COVID-19 patients

KIEV, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Ukraine’s National Health Service (UNHS) has provided medical institutions with over 19 billion hryvnias (681 million U.S. dollars) to cover the expenses of treating COVID-19 patients in 2020, Ukrinform news agency reported on Thursday.

The information was provided by UNHS acting chairman Andriy Vilensky who noted during a press conference in Kiev that the agency developed several programs to cover the expenses of basic medical services.

According to Vilensky, over 11 billion hryvnias (394 million U.S. dollars) was allocated to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, and over 7 billion hryvnias (251 million U.S. dollars) to emergency medical centers.

Previously it was reported that 253,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ukraine in 2020. The average cost of treatment of one COVID-19 patient is 45,000 hryvnias (1,600 U.S. dollars).

A total of 1,287,141 COVID-19 cases and 24,852 deaths have been registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 1,134,120 patients have recovered, according to health authorities. Enditem