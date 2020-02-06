Ukrainian musicians support China’s fight against novel coronavirus epidemic

KIEV, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The Petro Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine held here Wednesday a donation and fundraising event to support China’s fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

At the event, world-famous Ukrainian composer Miroslav Skorik said his team is writing a music piece for the Chinese medical workers fighting on the front line of the battle against the epidemic as well as the patients.

“We are all very sympathetic to the Chinese people. We feel their pain, support them and wish them to overcome the disease as soon as possible,” Skorik said.

The musical composition is supposed to be finished in ten days, and then he will invite Chinese musicians to write lyrics, he said.

Maksym Tymoshenko, head of the Petro Tchaikovsky National Music Academy, said at the event that the academy has raised 500,000 hryvnia (20,222 U.S. dollars) to purchase medical supplies to contribute to China’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“China is our strategic partner and we have a lot of Chinese students in our academy. We want to express our support to the Chinese people in the fight against the terrible virus,” Tymoshenko told Xinhua.

Bogdana Pivnenko, head of the violin department of the Petro Tchaikovsky National Music Academy, performed at the event a violin concerto, through which she expressed her support for the Chinese people.

“This performance is the message of best wishes for our friends in China. We hope that they will be able to overcome the disease,” the violinist said.

Also present at the event was Wu Lianwen, the minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, who thanked all the teachers and students of the Petro Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine on behalf of the Chinese embassy.