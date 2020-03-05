Ukrainian parliament approves new composition of cabinet

KIEV, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada has approved a new composition of the Cabinet of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported on Wednesday.

With a minimum of 226 votes, 277 members of parliament voted in favor of the ministers nominated by the newly appointed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine includes Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vadym Prystaiko; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov; Interior Minister Arsen Avakov; Minister for Veterans Serhiy Bessarab; Minister for Youth and Sports Vadum Huttsayt; Health Minister Illia Yemets; Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii; Social Policy Minister Maryna Lazebna; Justice Minister Denys Maliuska; Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov; Finance Minister Ihor Umansky; Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov; Defense Minister Andriy Taran; and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as the new prime minister after Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned earlier on Wednesday.