Ukrainian PM says country to offer “special conditions” to foreign investors

KIEV, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The Ukrainian government is to offer new benefits to foreign investors looking to do business in the country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said via a post on social media platform Telegram on Thursday.

“Every major investor who invests over 100 million U.S. dollars in Ukraine will receive direct guarantees from the government,” Honcharuk said, adding that “we will provide special conditions for those investors involved in privatization.”

According to the prime minister, foreign investors who buy enterprises in the country worth at least 10 million dollars will also receive a “tax vacation” for up to 5 years.

“We will create special international arbitration, (and) it will be useful for settling smaller investment requirements (under 10 million dollars) that otherwise would be too expensive to address through arbitration,” added Honcharuk.

The government leader said he made the remarks at the ongoing annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Headed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukranian delegation plans to hold a number of high-profile meetings with top European politicians and potential investors during the forum.