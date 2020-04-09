Ukrainian police record nearly 4,000 cases of quarantine violations

KIEV, April 7 (Xinhua) — Police in Ukraine have recorded 3,922 cases of quarantine violations, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday.

The ministry said on its official website that 182 cases were related to self-isolation violations, adding that 46 criminal proceedings are underway.

Law enforcement officers, including police and National Guard servicemen, have been patrolling public spaces like parks and recreational areas.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ukraine rose to 45 on Tuesday, as the confirmed cases reached 1,462, the country’s health ministry said.

Authorities urged citizens to strictly follow quarantine rules, saying that COVID-19 infections in the country could peak on April 14.

On March 25, Ukraine introduced emergency measures across the country through April 24 to contain the spread of the disease.