Ukrainian troops fire Javelin missiles at Russian cage-style tank armor in this video.

US-made Javelin missiles were recently filmed being tested against Russian cage-style tank armor by UKRAINIAN troops.

Military forces conduct combat drills in a conflict area with separatists in eastern Ukraine, according to video released by Ukraine’s Joint Forces Press Service on Thursday.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the drills took place on a training range.

The target was about a mile away and appeared to be a tank turret from the Cold War era.

The troops had never fired the Javelin before, according to officials.

Ukraine has received US ammunition and Javelin missiles since 2018, prompting criticism from Moscow. Ukraine is trying to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or Nato.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for an offensive, raising fears that a simmering conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region could erupt into open war between the two countries.

Russia has denied any plans for an attack, but it has accused Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior.

Last week, Russian military drills were reported in the area, with SU-30 fighter jets and SU-24 bombers from the Black Sea Fleet performing aerial refueling exercises over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine’s top security official, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Wednesday that Russian troops were only 124 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Last week, Danilov told Reuters that Russia would need at least 500,000 to 600,000 soldiers on the border “to maintain control in the event of an offensive.”

He also claimed that Russia could rapidly and at any time increase troop numbers, but that it would take more than 24 hours to get enough troops to the border to launch an invasion.

In the wake of rising tensions with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video call with 20 US senators and members of Congress on Friday.

“Now, more than ever, decisive actions, not words, matter,” Zelenskyy said, according to a statement.

“My goal is to put an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine’s east.”

It is impossible to imagine European security without putting an end to the Donbass conflict.”

Zelenskyy and the lawmakers also discussed putting more sanctions on Russia, as well as Washington’s support for Kyiv’s “Euro-Atlantic aspirations” and Ukraine’s chances of joining Nato.

Since Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist insurgency that has killed over 14,000 people, Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter tug-of-war.

