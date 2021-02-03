Ukrainian, U.S. senior diplomats discuss further cooperation

KIEV, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss further cooperation in various fields, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s press service said Tuesday.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in such areas as economic and trade, military, as well as in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

They also reaffirmed the intention to maintain contacts at all levels, including the possibility to carry out working visits, the statement added.

It was the first phone conversation between the two diplomats since Blinken assumed his post as the U.S. secretary of state late last month.