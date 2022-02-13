Ukrainians are attempting to maintain calm as Kyiv prepares for a Russian invasion threat.

Ukrainians attempt to maintain calm as Kyiv prepares for a Russian invasion threat.

Ukraine’s leaders are urging citizens not to be alarmed, and many have pledged to dig in and fight.

Ukrainians are attempting to maintain calm as the international community warns of an impending Russian invasion, with airlines canceling flights and foreign embassies shuttering.

Crowds marched through Kyiv this weekend in support of their country, shouting “no fear” and waving banners that read “Ukrainians will resist” and “invaders must die.”

As he attended the protest with his two children, Nazar Novoselsky told Al-Jazeera, “We are here to show we are not afraid.”

The crowd sang, “We will lay our soul and body for the cherished freedom,” as other citizens were shown learning how to use weapons.

Sasha Nizelska, a nanny in Kyiv, told the BBC that she would fight a Russian attack with everything she had.

The display of patriotism came as the United States warned of “rapid” and “severe” repercussions if Russia invaded.

As most of the US embassy staff were ordered to leave the country, two US cargo planes carrying weapons were seen at Kyiv’s Boryspil airport.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv and a former heavyweight world boxing champion, has designated the city’s deep underground system as a safe haven in the event that Russian jets attack the Ukrainian capital.

He told the AFP news agency that he is “ready to take up arms and fight,” and that he can “fire from almost any weapon.”

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, who attended police drills in the southern Kherson region, echoed Washington’s assessment that a Russian attack could occur at any time, but he stressed the importance of Ukrainians remaining calm.

“Panic in our country is our enemies’ best friend,” he said.

In the capital, there were no reports of panic buying, and shops, tattoo parlors, and the National Museum of Ukrainian Folk Decorative Art were all open as usual.

“The scariest thing is uncertainty,” Andriy Morozov told the Wall Street Journal, “but it’s time for people to accept that war is here.” He added that his son’s nursery now conducts safety drills.

Vladyslav Heraskevych, a Ukrainian skeleton racer, held up a sign with a Ukrainian flag and the message “No.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

