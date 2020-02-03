UK’s Blue Prism says momentum building after revenue…

LONDON, Jan 23 – Blue Prism, a British provider of automated processes for businesses, reported an 83% rise in full-year revenue to 101 million pounds ($133 million) on Thursday, and said it expected to make continued progress in its current year.

The company, whose customers include retailer John Lewis and the University of Sydney, said its monthly recurring revenue at the end of the year to Oct. 31 rose to 10.6 million pounds from 6.2 million pounds a year earlier. Its adjusted core earnings loss increased to 71.9 million pounds from 21.6 million. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)