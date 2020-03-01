UK’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise to 20

LONDON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — One more case of COVID-19 was confirmed in England Friday evening, bringing the total number in the UK to 20, according to the latest figures released on Friday by UK’s health authorities.

There were a total of four new cases detected in the country on Friday, of which three were found in England and one reported in Wales.

Among the cases in England, one patient contracted the virus in the UK, but it is not yet clear whether the virus was contracted directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said in a statement.

This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun. Meanwhile the other two patients were infected in Iran, according to Professor Whitty.

As for the confirmed case in Wales, the Public Health Wales said that the patient had travelled back to Wales from northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

As of Feb. 28, a total of 8,986 people have been tested in the UK for novel coronavirus, of which 8,966 were confirmed negative and 20 positive, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.