UK’s confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 9,500

LONDON, March 25 (Xinhua) — A total of 9,529 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the UK as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 1,452 over Tuesday’s official figure, according to UK’s Department of Health and Social Care.

The figure showed that 463 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus have died.

Britain is ramping up the rate of tests for COVID-19, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty.

Officials are working to increase the number of tests that can be conducted by Public Health England and the NHS (National Health Service) to 25,000 a day, according to a previous statement by the government.

From Tuesday, more than 15 million face masks have been delivered to local hospitals across the country, said the Department of Health and Social Care.