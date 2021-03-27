UK’s coronavirus reproduction number increases slightly

LONDON, March 26 (Xinhua) — Britain’s coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has increased slightly to between 0.7 and 0.9, the latest official data showed Friday.

This week’s R number is up slightly from last week’s, which was between 0.6 and 0.9. All schools across England reopened on March 8 as the first step of the British government’s roadmap exiting the lockdown.

The R number represents the average number of people each infected person goes on to infect. The current figure means that every 10 people will infect between seven and nine other people on average. When the figure is above one, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

Nearly 29 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

However, the National Health Service (NHS) England has warned that Britain is going to face a “significant reduction” in vaccine supplies from March 29 onwards.

According to British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a need to retest 1.7 million vaccine doses as well as delays to doses arriving from India are the reasons why Britain is facing a “tighter” supply in COVID-19 jabs next month. But the government insisted that the country is on course to offer all adults a dose by the end of July.

Experts have warned Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants and the risks of the public breaching restriction rules.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem