UK’s easyJet warns major fall in flying capacity in Q1 2021

LONDON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The British low-cost airline easyJet said Thursday that it expects to fly no more than 10 percent of its 2019 capacity between January and March in 2021, but it is ready to capture the pent-up demand if travel restrictions ease.

“Subject to continued progress on vaccinations, together with the future relaxation of government travel restrictions across Europe, we are anticipating a release of pent-up demand for travel,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said its research conducted among 5,000 European consumers earlier this month showed that 65 percent have or plan to make a travel booking in 2021.

Existing easyJet customers are even more likely to travel, rising to almost three quarters planning a trip this year, said the statement.

Passenger numbers for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020 decreased by 87 percent to 2.9 million while total revenue for the period decreased by 88 percent to 165 million pounds (about 226 million U.S. dollars), according to the company.

The airline’s statement came as another 25,308 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,715,054, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported another 1,725 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus deaths in Britain now stands at 101,887, the data showed.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem