UK’s First Dutch Roundabout Has Car Crash Before it Even Opens

Introducing a new style of roundabout is a dangerous mission, as proven by the fact that the new Dutch-style one in Cambridge has had to close before it even officially opened due to damage by a hit-and-run driver.

On Fendon Road near Addenbrooke’s Hospital, the £2.3m roundabout gives people on bikes and on foot priority over drivers. It has an inner ring for cars, and an outer ring for pedestrians and cyclists.

The night before the roundabout opened, it was working on temporary traffic lights, and some pillock managed to plough into one of its zebra crossing light columns. They didn’t bother to stop, and the whole thing had to be shut for repairs.

Confusingly, it did officially open after the crash but before the repairs, and then closed again.

Designed to slow car traffic down to improve safety for everyone, the design was supposed to cost £800k but ended up being more than twice that thanks to coronavirus and “unexpected utility work,” per the BBC.

Unfortunately, you just can’t plan for wallies in cars – they’ll always find a way to surprise you. [BBC]

Main image: Cambridgeshire County Council