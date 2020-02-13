UK’s oldest dog showing no signs of slowing down at 21-years-old

Queenie, believed to be the UK’s oldest canine at the age of 21, is showing no signs of slowing down – other than being on medication for her joints

The UK’s oldest dog is happy and healthy and shows “no signs of slowing down”.

At the age of 21, Dogs Trust ­ex-resident Queenie is believed to be the UK’s oldest canine.

That makes her around 97 in the equivalent of human years/

She arrived at the Salisbury centre 10 years ago and was adopted in 2018 by Bridget Pike, who bonded with her while ­working there as a canine carer.

Bridget says: “Queenie is one tough cookie. She’s almost completely blind but there’s nothing wrong with her sense of smell – she knows if I haven’t topped her dog food with cooked chicken.”

Other than being on medication for her joints, Queenie is healthy and has a zest for life.

Now Bridget is keen to encourage others not to overlook older rescue dogs who are looking for a second chance.

Bridget explains: “I feel so privileged to have been able to offer Queenie a happy home in her later life.

“She has so much character and it just goes to show that you shouldn’t overlook older dogs.

“There’s often still plenty of life and love left in them.”

If you are able to offer an older dog a home, please visit ­dogstrust.org.uk.