Uluru climbing ban hits NT tourism – but industry faces a $4.5 BILLION downturn

The ban on scaling Uluru has left the local tourism industry reeling and forced some hotels to cut their prices by up to 40 per cent.

Tourism operators and hoteliers have reported almost having to halve their rates since the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park stopped people from climbing the famous Northern Territory monolith in October.

The downturn comes as the bushfire crisis is estimated to have cost the industry nationally $4.5billion by the end of 2020 and bookings drop by as much as 20 per cent.

The fires have already cost $2billion and the Australian Tourism Industry Council have called this season the ‘worst summer on record’.

Indigenous tourism provider Voyages and luxury lodge company Baillie Lodges both reported a drop-off in business from their hotels near Uluru since the closure.

Some providers are reporting a 10 per cent reduction in bookings for accommodation, The Australian reported.

‘We have certainly noticed the peak demand prior to the rock closing dropping off,’ the owner of Baillie Lodges James Baillie said.

The company’s collection of lodges set in wilderness across Australia includes the Southern Ocean Lodge on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island – which was destroyed after bushfire ripped through on January 3.

Baillie Lodges also owns Longitude 131, which has a direct view of Uluru and costs $1,600 for a minimum two-night stay per person.

Voyages chief executive Grant Hunt said 40C-plus summers naturally made summers lighter for tourist numbers.

But he added there was ‘no doubt we are having a soft summer’.

Voyages, which is owned by the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation, have dropped their rates to $1099 from $2105 for their five-star Sails in the Desert hotel.

Earlier this month, the Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC) revealed the number of overseas tourists booking holidays Down Under is down 10 to 20 per cent.

70 per cent of its 850 members have received cancellations ranging from $5,000 to $500,000 due to bushfires.

ATEC Managing Director Peter Shelley gave a ‘conservative’ estimate of $4.5 billion in lost profits for the tourism industry in 2020.

‘ATEC’s focus is on international arrivals, and we’re seeing a lot of cancellations from our big key markets – America, Britain and China,’ Mr Shelley told the Australian Financial Review.