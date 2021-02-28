UM consumer confidence index falls to 76.8 in February

CHICAGO, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — The University of Michigan (UM) on Friday reported its consumer sentiment index in February 2021 survey at 76.8, down from 79.0 in January and lower than last February’s 101.0.

The Expectations component fell to 70.7 in February from 74.0 in January. The Current Conditions Index slipped to 86.2 in February from 86.7 in January.

When asked about recent changes in their finances, higher income gains were reported by those under age 45 and among households with incomes in the top third, while wealth gains were concentrated among those with incomes in the top third. When asked about expected income increases in the year ahead, in both nominal and inflation-adjusted dollars, the same subgroups expected the largest gains.

Half of all consumers expect economic conditions to improve in 2021. Unfortunately, half also anticipate that bad times financially will persist in the year ahead and half expect renewed downturns in the next five years. Jobs are consumers’ main concern, and consumers do not anticipate a complete recovery in jobs anytime soon.

The worst of the pandemic may be nearing its end, but few consumers anticipate the type of widespread and persistent economic growth that will improve employment conditions to their very positive pre-pandemic levels, said UM economist Richard Curtin, director of the surveys.

The data also reaffirms the growing divide between households who retained their jobs and those that lost jobs and incomes. The recent revival in spending mainly reflects declines in precautionary savings, which were predominantly held by households who had retained their jobs and incomes.

UM’s Surveys of Consumers is a rotating panel survey based on a nationally representative sample that gives each household in the coterminous U.S. an equal probability of being selected. Enditem