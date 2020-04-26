UN agencies in Uganda issue 316.4 mln USD emergency appeal for COVID-19 response

KAMPALA, April 23 (Xinhua) — The United Nations agencies in Uganda on Thursday issued a 316.4-million-U.S. dollar emergency appeal to respond to COVID-19 and its impact on the east African country.

Rosa Malango, UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda launched the appeal that aims to support an estimated 12.8 million most vulnerable people in the country for the next six months.

The appeal is a collective effort of 15 UN organizations, Uganda Red Cross Society, 20 national and international non-governmental organizations, including youth and women’s organizations.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. Today, we stand here to present the UN Emergency Appeal and the organizations participating,” said Malango.

“It is a shared burden. We invite our partners to invest in this appeal as it enables us to scale up our support to the government and people of Uganda,” she said.

Mary Karooro, the minister in charge of general duties, Office of the Prime Minister who is leading Uganda’s fundraising drive appealed to the international community and donors to support the UN’s emergency appeal.

The appeal focuses on health, food security, livelihoods and nutrition, life-saving services and social protection, refugees and displacement, immediate economic support and innovation, as well as common services.

“We are in a very critical time in human history. We, the people of the world, are facing an unprecedented health threat with severe implications for society’s most vulnerable,” said Malango.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic puts all people in Uganda at risk and requires an urgent and robust response, including through the intensification of surveillance, detection and containment measures, as well as case management and community engagement.

“The preventive measures have come at a very high cost to this developing nation; essential services are strained as human and financial resources are diverted to respond to this rapidly expanding public health emergency,” said Malango.

Uganda is currently under a three-week extended nationwide lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of the disease, with a total of 63 cumulative confirmed cases so far. At least 45 patients have been discharged after recoveries, according to the ministry of health. Enditem