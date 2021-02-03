UN agency says Lebanon’s formal private sector sales down by 45 pct, 23 pct of workforce laid off

BEIRUT, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — A UN agency revealed on Tuesday that Lebanon’s formal private sector sales declined by some 45 percent in 2020 compared with 2019, and 23 percent of full-time employees in key sectors were laid off due to economic slowdown and COVID-19 outbreak.

“The pandemic has decreased demand for full-time employment in small and micro enterprises, which hire the majority of poor and vulnerable groups, with women being affected the most,” according to a new policy brief issued by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

Dubbed “Lebanon’s Formal Private Sector: the Bitter Reality of 2020,” the report noted that the sectors most affected are construction, hotels and restaurants, and manufacturing.

ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti called for developing a national rescue plan for micro, small and medium enterprises to limit unemployment caused by the pandemic, and for investing in the survival of formal private sector firms through tax deferral and relief.

“Concessional loans are needed to meet urgent cash flow requirements in times of emergency in order to avoid mass bankruptcies and more job losses,” she added.

Dashti also urged the government to roll out protection schemes to reduce the impact of the pandemic on employment.

She further highlighted the need to provide incentives to exporting firms in order to boost output and employment growth, and secure inflow of foreign currencies. Enditem