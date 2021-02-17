UN allocates emergency fund to fight Ebola outbreaks in Guinea, DRC

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — The United Nations has released 15 million U.S. dollars to help Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) fight Ebola outbreaks, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

“This is the first time that Ebola has been recorded in Guinea since the last outbreak that ended in 2016,” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is in the same area as the 10th Ebola epidemic that claimed more than 2,200 lives from August 2018 to June 2020.”

UN Undersecretary-General Mark Lowcock, the global body’s emergency relief coordinator, authorized the release of the money from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, the spokesman said.

“The funding will help both countries respond to the outbreak and support neighboring countries to prepare,” Dujarric said. “Detailed allocation decisions will be made in the next few days as we receive more details about specific requirements and needs on the ground.”

Guinea announced the new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in Gouecke, a sub-prefecture in its southern Nzerekore Prefecture, reporting three deaths out of seven cases. The new cases of Ebola in the DRC are in North Kivu province.

The 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola virus outbreak claimed more than 11,300 lives, with over 28,600 recorded cases. Enditem