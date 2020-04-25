UN and WHO announce initiative to find cure for Covid-19 …

8.50 a.m .: False positive in Ecuador

A woman who has been unconscious for three weeks has regained consciousness at Guayaquil hospital in Ecuador, where she was admitted in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic and pronounced dead following an identity error, her family announced on Friday. The death of 74-year-old Alba Maruri was reported on March 27. His relatives received a body a week later, which was burned without having been previously identified by his family.

The septuagenarian, waking up on Thursday, gave the doctors her name and her sister Aura’s phone number to be called. “The doctors went to my aunt’s house [Aura] to verify and report the error, “said Juan Carlos Ramirez, his nephew. “We still don’t know who the ashes are who are at home,” also noted the nephew. Alba Maturi “is fine,” he said, adding that the family would ask the hospital for compensation for the cost of the cremation and “for the pain of the supposed death”.