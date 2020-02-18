UN announces resumption of intra-Libyan Joint Military Commission talks

TRIPOLI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced on Monday the resumption of the intra-Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) talks in Geneva.

The latest decision was supported by the United Nations Security Council of Resolution 2510. “We applaud the sense of responsibility and the serious and constructive spirit of the participants,” the UNSMIL said in a tweet.

“We hope that this spirit is carried into the fully inclusive Libyan Political Forum scheduled to start on Feb. 26 and urge all parties to seize the opportunity to respond positively,” it said.

According to the UNSMIL, the Commission constitutes one of the three intra-Libyan tracks the mission is organizing, along with the economic and political tracks.

The first round of the intra-Libyan JMC talks started on Feb. 3 and concluded on Feb. 8 in Geneva.

The east-based army has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in and around the capital Tripoli, attempting to take over the city from the UN-backed government.

The fighting killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 150,000 civilians to flee their homes.

The rivals agreed to a ceasefire on Jan. 12, but both parties exchanged accusations of breaching the truce.