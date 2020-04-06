UN boss warns against ‘horrific increase’ reports of domestic violence | NOW

Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres warned in the night from Sunday to Monday about the “horrific increase in reports of domestic violence against women”. In several countries, helplines would have spoken twice as many women as normal, but Guterres did not name which countries.

In the Netherlands, there is as yet no significant increase in reports of domestic violence from the Safe at Home organization, as was previously shown by inquiries by this site. The spokesman for the organization was “concerned” because emergency services have less insight than usual on issues such as domestic violence and child abuse.

The same also stings Guterres. “Rescuers are overwhelmed and understaffed. Support groups lack funding and shelters for women are closed or full.”

The Secretary General acknowledges that lockdowns and quarantine measures are necessary in the fight against coronavirus, but women are inadvertently imprisoned with assaults. Because they find it difficult to hide themselves from their partner, they should be offered more options to report domestic violence, Guterres argues.

“Introduce warning systems at supermarkets”

The UN boss calls for a warning system at supermarkets and pharmacies, where women can tell their story without alerting their partner. In addition, more online services need to be set up and human rights organizations deserve support.

Finally, prosecution of abusers should continue to be a high priority and reception centers should be identified as an “essential place”, Guterres said. “Protecting women is a primary concern in the fight against coronavirus.”

