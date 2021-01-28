UN calls for unification of Libyan electoral authorities

TRIPOLI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Wednesday called for the unification of the country’s electoral authorities for the municipal council elections.

UNSMIL in a statement appealed for more progress in the political process to secure the necessary conditions for holding national elections on Dec. 24, 2021.

The Mission urged all Libyan stakeholders, institutions and actors involved in municipal elections, including the eastern-based House of Representatives, to support and facilitate cooperation between the two electoral entities of the capital Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi, as an essential step towards the unification of Libyan institutions.

UNSMIL also called on the two electoral management bodies to jointly address the issue of voter registration and the use of two different electoral systems as a matter of priority.

“The two electoral entities should engage in discussions on technical cooperation to jointly conducting transparent and credible elections across Libya,” UNSMIL said.

Libya is politically divided between eastern and western authorities amid escalating violence and unrest. Enditem