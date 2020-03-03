UN calls for unity in tackling diverse drug challenges

VIENNA, March 2 (Xinhua) — The 63rd session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) began here on Monday with a call for concrete progress in strengthening responses to global drug problem.

Egyptian politician Ghada Waly addressed the Commission for the first time as Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), highlighting the value of the Vienna spirit of consensus: “Every country, every region faces unique challenges and contexts, but working through diverging views, to find and expand common ground, remains an essential basis for effective action to make a difference on the ground.”

Resolutions under consideration by the Commission address topics including partnerships with the private sector and improving the collection and analysis of data to strengthen evidence-based responses to the world drug problem; involving youth in drug prevention efforts and ensuring the access to and availability of controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes, as well as promoting alternative development approaches to illegal crop cultivation, according to a press release.

The 63rd session brings together more than 1,100 participants from 131 countries, 17 inter-governmental organizations, 97 civil society organizations and the scientific community and continues until March 6.