UN chief appoints advisory panel on humanitarian deconfliction in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed a three-person independent senior advisory panel on humanitarian deconfliction in Syria, said his spokesman on Thursday.

The panel is composed of Jan Egeland of Norway (as chair), Erika Feller of Australia, and Radhouane Noucier of Tunisia, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The panel commenced its work on Jan. 11, 2021, and is expected to submit a final report to the secretary-general by May 10, 2021, he said.

The panel was appointed to follow up on recommendations of a UN board of inquiry tasked to investigate certain incidents that had occurred in Northwest Syria since September 2017, in which facilities on the UN deconfliction list or supported by the United Nations were destroyed or damaged as a result of military operations.

The panel will conduct its work independently and will provide the secretary-general with advice on how to strengthen the deconfliction mechanism and on lessons that can be learned for the future, said the spokesman. Enditem