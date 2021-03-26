UN chief appoints Ingrid Gjerde of Norway as force commander of UN mission in Cyprus

UNITED NATIONS, March 24 (Xinhua) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday announced the appointment of Major General Ingrid Gjerde of Norway as force commander of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

Gjerde succeeds Major General Cheryl Pearce of Australia, to whom the secretary-general is grateful for her dedication and leadership during her two years of service, according to a press note from the UN chief’s office.

Gjerde has had a distinguished career in the Norwegian Defense Force, currently serving as Head of Strategic Plans. She was previously Chief of Public Affairs for the Norwegian Defense (2018-2019) as well as Chief of Staff and second in command of the Norwegian Army (2016-2018). She headed the Army Military Academy (2013-2016) and led her country’s contingent deployed to Afghanistan (2011-2012). Among other postings, she commanded the Norwegian King’s Battalion (2006-2009) and was deployed within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) commanding a Norwegian platoon (1994-1995).

She is a graduate of the Norwegian Military Academy as well as the U.S. Army Command and Staff College and the U.S. Army War College. She holds a master’s degree from Oslo University. Enditem