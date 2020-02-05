UN chief appoints special envoy on financing 2030 Agenda

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mahmoud Mohieldin of Egypt as the special envoy on financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to a statement, the special envoy will focus on global, regional and national issues related to public finance and support the implementation of the Secretary-General’s Strategy for Financing the 2030 Agenda across the UN system, in close collaboration with international financial institutions and the private sector.

The special envoy will “ensure that there is collective action by UN agencies, development partners and the private sector to work with member countries in scaling up finance for 2030 Agenda in the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and address barriers and challenges that constrain public finance for sustainable development.”

Mohieldin, an economist, was the former minister for investment of Egypt from 2004 to 2010, and most recently, served as the World Bank Group senior vice president for the 2030 Development Agenda, United Nations Relations, and Partnerships.

In September 2018, Guterres released a four-year Strategy for Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It focuses on transforming the financial system from global to local levels in support of the 2030 Agenda by addressing the barriers that constrain channeling finance toward sustainable development, and leveraging opportunities to increase investments in the SDGs at scale.