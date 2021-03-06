UN chief appoints U.S. diplomat as assistant secretary-general for General Assembly and Conference Management

UNITED NATIONS, March 4 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed Cherith Norman Chalet of the United States as assistant secretary-general for General Assembly and Conference Management.

She will succeed Movses Abelian of Armenia, who now holds the position of undersecretary-general for General Assembly and Conference Management.

Chalet brings many years of experience in foreign policy and international issues and has considerable knowledge and involvement in the United Nations intergovernmental machinery, said Guterres’ press office in a press release.

Chalet has served as a U.S. ambassador and representative to the UN General Assembly and its related committees, as well as to the Security Council and to UN funds and programs. She has held several senior management roles within the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, most recently as the deputy permanent representative and ambassador for UN management and reform with primary responsibility on UN reform matters. Enditem