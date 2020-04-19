UN chief calls for “across-the-board debt standstill” for some developing countries

UNITED NATIONS, April 17 (Xinhua) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an “across-the-board debt standstill” for some developing countries in order to help them win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While proposing a “comprehensive debt framework” for those developing countries struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic at the IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meeting’s High-Level Virtual Event on “Mobilizing with Africa,” Guterres said that there should be “an across-the-board debt standstill for all those developing countries that have no access to financial markets and cannot service their debt.”

“We need to target every ounce of energy against COVID-19,” said the secretary-general. “We know this virus will spread like wildfire and there are no firewalls.”

Guterres stressed that COVID-19 is not just a health pandemic, but also a jobs pandemic, a humanitarian pandemic and a development pandemic.

“Alleviating crushing debt is absolutely crucial,” he said.

“I welcome G20 steps, including the suspension of debt service payments for all IDA (International Development Association) countries and Least Developed Countries,” he added.

Noting that this step is only “a start,” the UN chief said that “the severity of the crisis demands more.”

“Many other developing countries are highly vulnerable and already in debt distress — or will become distressed with the global recession,” he said.

According to Guterres, the average debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa increased from 39.5 percent in 2011 to 61.3 percent in 2019.

“In my view, we need a comprehensive debt framework,” he said.

Speaking of the situation in Africa, the secretary-general said that households and businesses were suffering liquidity challenges and other pressures even before the virus got a toehold on the continent.

The development emergency had already hit before the health emergency, but “now countries will need to battle both — with millions more Africans plunged into poverty and millions of jobs lost,” he said.

“Meanwhile, already unacceptable levels of inequalities are growing, fragility is increasing, commodity prices are declining, and hard-won development gains are under threat,” said the UN chief.

Guterres noted that to help address the devastating economic and social consequences, he has been since the beginning asking for “a comprehensive global response package amounting to a double-digit percentage of global gross domestic product.”

“This, by the way, is assumed by several developed countries with their own domestic programs,” he said, “For Africa, that means more than 200 billion U.S. dollars.”

“To get there, we must mobilize all partners,” he said.

The secretary-general commended “swift actions” by the IMF and World Bank Group to support member countries and the strong commitment of both the International Monetary and Financial Committee and the Development Committee to enhance access to facilities and tools.

“But we need greater resources for the IMF, including through the issuance of Special Drawing Rights, and enhanced support for the World Bank Group and other international financial institutions and bilateral mechanisms,” he said.

In addition to “an across-the-board debt standstill,” the UN chief called for “more comprehensive options” toward debt sustainability with instruments such as debt swaps and a debt mechanism for the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also called for addressing structural issues in the international debt architecture to prevent defaults leading to prolonged financial and economic crises.

Guterres stressed that the international community should focus on the most vulnerable and ensure that the rights of all people are protected.

“Exceptional times demand exceptional solidarity,” said Guterres. “One of the most important tests of that global solidarity is by mobilizing with Africa for shared prosperity of the continent and the world.”

“Rest assured, my actions will continue to echo and reinforce the call of so many African leaders who have rightly said: ‘Only victory in Africa can end the pandemic everywhere,'” he said. Enditem