UN chief calls for comprehensive approach to peacebuilding amid pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a comprehensive approach to peacebuilding and sustaining peace amid challenges posed by the pandemic.

“More than ever, multidimensional, coordinated and conflict-sensitive responses and whole-of-society approaches are crucial. They are key to ensuring that peacebuilding and sustaining peace initiatives go hand-in-hand with inclusive and sustainable development, anchored in the protection and promotion of human rights, gender equality, and the commitment to leave no one behind,” he told the Security Council.

“COVID-19 is a human tragedy. But we can mitigate the impacts by the choices we make.”

First, responses to the pandemic must be conflict-sensitive, starting with a multidimensional analysis that looks at how the pandemic affects underlying risks that drive conflict, he told an open debate of the Security Council on pandemics and the challenges of sustaining peace.

Second, inclusion is critical in the design of humanitarian and development responses to pandemics. Dialogues, especially with communities and marginalized groups, help rebuild trust and enhance social cohesion.

Third, sustaining peace requires an integrated and coherent approach through strong collaboration across humanitarian, development and peace actors.

Fourth, there is a need for flexibility and a tailored approach to peacebuilding needs in the context of the pandemic, he said. Enditem