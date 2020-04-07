UN chief calls for renewed int’l cooperation in fighting COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS, April 6 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for renewed international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said his spokesman.

“We are in a time where we need to see renewed international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman. “The secretary-general has been very clear in making that point in the various press interventions he’s had in the last few weeks.”

“If there was ever a time for a structured multilateral approach to any problem, I think the COVID-19 pandemic shows that this is it,” he told a press briefing via video teleconference.

The spokesman said all countries that have been impacted by the virus have a role to play. “It is very important that the multilateral system be used to share as much information and lessons learned as possible, and to coordinate the responses.”

Guterres on March 25 launched a 2-billion-U.S.-dollar global humanitarian response plan to fight COVID-19 in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.

The UN chief has also asked the Group of 20 major economies for a “wartime plan” to fight the pandemic and show solidarity — among themselves and with the developing world, including countries in conflict.