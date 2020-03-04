UN chief concerned about Guinea-Bissau post-election crisis

UNITED NATIONS, March 3 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about recent developments of the electoral dispute in Guinea-Bissau, his spokesman said Tuesday.

“The secretary-general is following with concern the institutional crisis in Guinea-Bissau provoked by the ongoing electoral dispute,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He said Guterres encourages all stakeholders to await the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice, exercise maximum restraint and take all necessary measures to prevent any acts that could undermine peace and stability in the West African country.

The UN chief “reiterates the United Nations commitment to continue to accompany Bissau-Guineans in their efforts to consolidate peace, democracy and development,” the statement said.

The political leadership of Guinea-Bissau has fractured since a second-round presidential vote in December saw opposition leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo beat Domingos Simoes Pereira, candidate of the long-ruling PAIGC party, as announced by the electoral commission.

Embalo was sworn in on Thursday as president by the first Vice President of the National People’s Assembly Nuno Gomes Na Biam.

The Supreme Court of Justice has issued rulings requiring a check of the vote tally sheets after PAIGC filed a lawsuit.

According to media reports, a dozen soldiers on Monday occupied the grounds of Guinea-Bissau’s Supreme Court of Justice, in a move that has deepened the post-election crisis.