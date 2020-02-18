UN chief condemns attack on churchgoers in Burkina Faso

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on churchgoers in Burkina Faso, which reportedly killed 24 people on Sunday, his spokesperson said on Monday.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the attack that reportedly targeted churchgoers in Pansi, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, on Feb. 16,” said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the secretary-general.

“The secretary-general extends his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of those killed. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He stresses that the perpetrators of this horrendous crime, and the series of others that have preceded it, must be brought to justice,” she said.

“The secretary-general reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support Burkina Faso in the fight against violent extremism and the achievement of sustainable peace and development,” the spokesperson added.

Gunmen reportedly killed at least 24 people on Sunday in Pansi, a village in Boundore department, Yagha province, in the northern Sahel region of Burkina Faso.