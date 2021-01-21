UN chief condemns attack on peacekeepers in CAR

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Monday’s ambush on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR), in which a peacekeeper from Gabon and another from Morocco were killed allegedly by Coalition of Patriots for Change combatants in Bangassou, Mbomou prefecture, said his spokesman.

The secretary-general expressed his deep condolences to the families of the two victims, and to the people and governments of Gabon and Morocco, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres recalled that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime, and appealed to national authorities to investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The secretary-general reiterated his grave concern over the escalation of violence in the CAR. He called on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and engage in dialogue to advance the political process, preserve fragile gains and fulfill the country’s aspiration for lasting peace, said the statement. Enditem