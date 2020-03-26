UN chief condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, March 25 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Wednesday’s attack in Kabul on a Sikh-Hindu temple in which dozens of civilians were killed and injured, said his spokesman.

Guterres reiterated that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres expressed his deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, said the statement.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Afghanistan and will continue supporting efforts to bring peace to their country, it said.

The attack occurred Wednesday morning when at least four insurgents equipped with suicide vests, hand grenades and assault rifles burst into the temple and began shooting on the worshipers.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said 25 civilians were killed and eight others wounded in the attack. Hours after the attack, the Islamic State claimed responsibility.