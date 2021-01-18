UN chief deeply concerned about clashes in West Darfur

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed his deep concern over the clashes in West Darfur of Sudan over the weekend, which resulted in scores of deaths and injuries.

Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief said that “escalating inter-communal violence has resulted in scores of deaths and injuries, the displacement of nearly 50,000 people and the destruction of property.”

Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The secretary-general calls on the Sudanese authorities to expend all efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring an end to the fighting, restore law and order, and ensure the protection of civilians, in accordance with the Government’s National Plan for Civilian Protection,” said the statement.

The violence reportedly morphed into broader fighting involving armed militias in the area, which left several buildings, including houses, scorched.

The vast Darfur region was the scene of a bitter conflict that erupted in 2003, leaving about 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million displaced, according to the United Nations. Enditem